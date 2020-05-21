Indianapolis Marine desperate for return of stolen truck with sentimental value

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone stole a Marine Reservist’s truck early Monday morning with his military-issued gear inside.

This happened in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive.

Eddie Guess is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds his white Ford F-350. It has some distinct features like a light bar attached above the truck bed, a chrome push bar, blacked out tail lights and a Semper Fi sticker on the tailbed.

(Photo Courtesy of Eddie Guess)

(Photo Courtesy of Eddie Guess)

(Photo Courtesy of Eddie Guess)

Guess is a Marine in the reserves with an infantry unit. Inside the locked truck sat his military-issued gear, but fortunately, no weapons were inside.

This truck means the world to Guess. It is the first truck his dad ever bought, then he handed it down to Eddie.

“It’s not just a vehicle to me, it has sentimental value to me,” Guess said. “The camping trips when we were young and hauling the camper all over, the upper peninsula of Michigan, the BMX trips we used to take when I was a kid. We would drive the truck everywhere, across the states and everything.

“Just the look on my dad’s eye every time he got to drive the truck because he loved it, and working on the truck with him, just trying to learn about vehicles and anything through him that I could.”

Guess said the last time someone told him they saw the truck was yesterday morning on I-465 westbound getting off the exit ramp onto I-70 East. At the time, the person did not know it was stolen.

If you see the truck or have any information, Guess wants you to reach him on his Facebook page.