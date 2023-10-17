INDIANAPOLIS — A man who committed multiple armed robberies across Indianapolis has taken a plea deal.

Mark Solis-Lopez will serve three years at the Indiana Department of Corrections followed by one year of home detention and GPS monitoring in Marion County.

When Solis-Lopez’s stint of home detention ends, he will do a year of probation. He has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $274.30.

Solis-Lopez was formally charged with four separate counts of armed robbery — two of which were dismissed. His sentence officially began on Tuesday.

According to previous police reports, Solis-Lopez is one of three individuals who committed five armed robberies in three days. Solis-Lopez, 20-year-old Juan Mendoza and a juvenile were detained on Dec. 14.

Police reportedly tracked down the trio after they responded to The Legend at Speedway Apartments for a robbery in progress. IMPD later located the suspects’ vehicle near North High School Road and Gateway Drive.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply, leading police on a short chase. Investigators reported that all three of the suspects later detained were in the vehicle involved in the chase.