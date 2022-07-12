INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentence comes after Deandra Lee was involved in a domestic disturbance at an Exxon gas station involving Lee and his girlfriend. Four months before this arrest, Lee was convicted for domestic battery and strangulation on the same woman.

During the domestic disturbance investigation, police found a loaded rifle in the back of the vehicle Lee was driving. As a convicted felon, Lee was legally prohibited from possessing the firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana notes the case was brought as a part of the LEATH Initiative, an initiative named in the honor of fallen IMPD Officer Brann Leath. She was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The initiative focuses federal, state and local law enforcement resources on domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms.