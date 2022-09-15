INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was previously convicted of a sex crime against a minor will now serve time in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said Darren Farris has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

The office said Farris was convicted in December 2013 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor in Illinois. Due to this conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender for life.

However, the office said Farris took a bus from Tampa, Florida to Indianapolis in July 2019. He lived in Indianapolis without registering as a sex offender.

From the time Farris moved to Indianapolis to when he was arrested, court documents state he made several purchases while showing his Florida driver’s license. He also applied for Social Security benefits. The documents also state Farris sent threatening text messages to a Beech Grove resident.

The document states phone records indicate Farris spent the majority of his time in the Southern District of Indiana with a few day or two-day trips to Illinois.

When police arrested him, the documents state Farris admitted to moving to Indianapolis and claimed he tried to register as homeless but wasn’t allowed. After he got a place to live, he never went back to register.

As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that Farris be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Farris must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.