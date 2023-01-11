INDIANAPOLIS — A man who fled the country after state police discovered child sexual abuse material on his computer will now serve 11 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said the case dates back to 2007. Indiana State Police were investigating videos and files of child sexual abuse material being traded on a peer-to-peer network. During this investigation, detectives identified Larry Shaw as a suspect.

When state police searched his home in March 2007, the office said investigators found 177 video files of child sexual abuse material. He admitted to downloading the material using Limewire and Bearshare.

“Possessing and viewing child exploitation material revictimizes children each time it is downloaded or shared. Our agents and partners are profoundly committed to investigating these crimes and going after the perpetrators,” said HSI Chicago Special Agent in Charge R. Sean Fitzgerald. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and investigate offenders like Shaw in our communities and ensure they pay for their crimes against children.”

Before Shaw could be indicted in May of that year, the office said federal prosecutors met with Shaw and his legal counsel to discuss a resolution of the case. Shaw asked to think about the offer over the weekend but fled to China instead.

It wasn’t until October 2021 that federal officials were able to apprehend Shaw. The office said he tried to re-enter the United States in Chicago.

“Not only did Mr. Shaw trade abhorrent images and videos of children being sexually violated and tortured, but he also sought to evade the consequences of his actions for over 14 years,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The successful arrest and prosecution of this defendant demonstrate that our Office, HSI, and IMPD will work to bring criminals to justice no matter how long it takes.”

Shaw was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison. The office said after he is released, he must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Shaw must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.