Indianapolis man opens new restaurant after COVID-19 shut one location down

INDIANAPOLIS – Terry Anthony did not know what his next step would be after closing his Subway franchise location across from the City-County Building in downtown. COVID-19 restrictions forced the owner to make the difficult decision in late April.

Before shutting down, he made an investment to remodel the location in 2019. His team opened the improved space in February 2020, and then COVID-19 changed plans.

“A store that would normally have 700 to 800 people come through, it went to having none,” Anthony said.

Some of Anthony’s customers still showed their support after his closed the Subway. They lived in The Block Apartments on the other side of Monument Circle. When the riots in downtown Indianapolis closed a restaurant in their same building, Anthony said the former customers connected him with the building’s property manager.

Now Anthony is the owner of The Block Bistro and Grill on Market Street, the same street where his Subway was located. The new restaurant held a grand opening on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The same storm that was causing a shutdown on the other side of the circle was the same storm that caused the perfect match made in heaven we have now,” he explained.

Anthony admits he was hesitant to open a restaurant during the pandemic. He still decided to take the risk.

“I just believe there are better days ahead of us than there were behind us,” he said.

He even hired staff who also struggled to find work in 2020. COVID-19 was a reason one of his bartenders was out of a job since June.

“We have an opportunity and the possibility of something great happening,” Anthony said.