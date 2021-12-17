Indy man injured in police shooting now charged with 2 murders

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man accused of murdering 29-year-old Justin White in January during a gas station armed robbery is now facing a second murder charge.

Tavon Macklin, 22, has been charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Eugenio Roman. Macklin is currently incarcerated in the Marion County Jail after being charged earlier in the year for the murder of White.

The two murders are not related.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Roman, 52, was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 5600 block of W. 38th St. at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 21.

According to court documents, two suspects exited a dark-colored SUV before shooting Roman. The suspects then rummaged through Roman’s vehicle and his pockets before fleeing the scene.

White’s murder occurred on Jan. 17, at a gas station in the 2900 block of Keystone Avenue. Macklin was one of two men eventually arrested and charged in White’s death.

In addition to the two murders, Macklin was shot by police on Feb. 23 when officers attempted to apprehend Macklin on outstanding felony warrants. Macklin reportedly fired his gun at officers during the apprehension, resulting in officers firing back and injuring the wanted man.

The gun Macklin fired at police officers on Feb. 23 was later identified by firearm technicians as the same gun used in the shooting of Roman on Feb. 21. Court documents also revealed DNA collected from shell casings at Roman’s murder scene were consistent with Macklin’s DNA.

Macklin was officially arrested by IMPD for Roman’s death on Dec. 17.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the IMPD homicide officer at (319) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).