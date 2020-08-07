Indianapolis man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man died after crashing in the northbound lanes of I-465 early Friday morning.

The crash happed at the 11 mile-marker around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, the first trooper found the driver entrapped in the wreckage and unresponsive.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash. Despite their best lifesaving efforts, Dustin Gilmer, 29, of Indianapolis died at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation leads them to believe Gilmer drove his van off the right side of the road for unknown reasons, then came back across all four lanes and struck the concrete median divider. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved.

This investigation is ongoing. Investigators do not suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.