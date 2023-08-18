INDIANAPOLIS — The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office has filed gun and drug charges against a 39-year-old Indianapolis man from an incident last Sunday.

Curtis Colvin, 39, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, officials from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department dispatched a suspicious vehicle in the area of CR 800 West and CR 500 South. They located a red sedan in a field, which fit the caller’s description. The caller added that they watched Colvin place something in the trunk of the car.

Court documents showed that Colvin told the deputies that he was driving his girlfriend’s car and had picked up a passenger in Indianapolis. Colvin also told deputies that they began following the GPS direction to a local park they believed would enter through the entranceway.

Colvin said that he and the passenger had arrived in the field believed to be a park to have sexual relations, court documents said.

Deputies asked permission to search the vehicle after the two said they had been drinking and were concerned that they would find the alcohol. Court documents said that the deputies found a loaded firearm reportedly stolen from Marion County.

Deputies also found a white powdery/rock-like substance in a clear bag, which tested positive for cocaine.

Court documents revealed that Colvin had a prior conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County.

Colvin is currently being held on a $15,000 bond, and pretrial is set for Sep. 28.