CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead.

The shooting happened on September 21 outside the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.

Outside of the gas station, police said three people were shot during the gunfire. Two of them were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one later died. The third was taken to the hospital in a dark-colored vehicle.

An investigation into the shooting revealed 29-year-old Devin Lamont Murrell as a suspect in the case. The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department said evidence suggests Murrell was working with Daeshua Lamont Reese, the person who died in the shooting, as aggressors.

Murrell faces charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness for his role in the incident.

The department said detectives continue to gather further evidence to submit to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office related to this investigation for their consideration of future charges.