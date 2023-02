A former Indianapolis man has auctioned off a time capsule containing unique memorabilia for nearly $50,000.

James Kroeger filled a chest with various pieces of memorabilia on Christmas Day in 1982, the day his son “Bubba” was born.

The capsule features Rocky I, II and III VHS tapes, Time magazines, a Michael Jackson vinyl album and more.

Kroeger tells CBS4 the proceeds from the sale will go towards his granddaughters’ college fund.