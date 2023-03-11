INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a firearm during a road rage incident on I-465.

Indiana State Troopers responded to an emergency 911 call shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in response to a road rage incident that resulted in gunfire.

The caller told ISP that the suspect was exiting from I-465 onto I-65 northbound on the south side when the incident occurred.

A preliminary investigation conducted by ISP determined that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavion Eubank, was driving a red Nissan when he allegedly fired at another driver while driving on I-465.

Eubank was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.