Indianapolis man arrested in Columbus after man doused with gas, set on fire

COLUMBUS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man was arrested Monday in Columbus after allegedly throwing gasoline on a man during an argument and setting him on fire.

Columbus police officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. A victim was located with burns over a large portion of his body.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the susepct, 39-year-old Ralph Shaw, was arguing with the injured man and later threw gasoline on him before lighting him on fire.

The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Lifeline helicopter for treatment.

On Monday afternoon, Shaw was found near Donner Park and taken into custody. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and two outstanding warrants from Marion County.