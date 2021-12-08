Indianapolis man arrested for shooting in downtown Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — One man is in custody after shooting another man in downtown Carmel early Tuesday morning.

In a release, Carmel Police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg inside the Anytime Fitness on the corner of Main St. and 1st Ave. around 4:20 Wednesday morning.

The Carmel Police release said the man is expected to survive.

“It’s quite shocking to think that that just happened in our parking garage this morning,” said Josh Kremers, he and his wife live in the apartment complex above the Anytime Fitness.

Carmel Police said shortly after the shooting, investigators found 25-year-old Moses Shoaga in the area. The release said investigators determined Shoaga had been walking outside in the area and began to “indiscriminately” fire a gun into the building.

Josh said he saw what was left of Carmel PD’s investigation when he left his parking garage this morning to go to work.

“A few evidence markers going up the ramps and then there were probably three or four cop cars and a few cops up and down the ramp,” Josh said.

Others CBS4 talked to in downtown Carmel were surprised to hear about the shooting happening so close to where they live.

“That’s pretty scary,” said Janet Matteson-Talmage, who lives in downtown Carmel.

Tim Grissom, another downtown Carmel resident, said it makes you realize anything can happen anywhere.

“Just going to make you a little more cautious about walking around,” Grissom said.

Logan Milliken, who lives a few minutes from where the shooting happened, said he would feel better knowing exactly what happened.

“I would like for the community to be aware of what’s going on,” Milliken said.

Carmel Police did not respond to our request for an interview and didn’t answer questions we still have about what happened.

For example, police said the man fired into the building, but we did not see any bullet holes in the large windows at the Anytime Fitness.

Alex Kremers said she was out taking her dog to the bathroom an hour before the shooting happened Wednesday morning.

“Who knows if he lives here or if he was just passing by so that’s always very scary too,” Kremers said.

Milliken said this is especially shocking after the heavy police presence in downtown Carmel on Monday.

According to Stephen Hannah, the manager at the Olive Mill on the corner of Main St. and Rangeline in downtown Carmel, police showed up at his store Monday to investigate a threat.

Hannah said police told him a threat had been called into 911 against one of his employees. Hannah said police talked to employees at the store and determined the threat was not credible.

“Everything I have been given is that this is all a hoax, they have verification of that and they don’t feel there is any concern with anyone’s safety or anyone in the district,” Hannah said.

He said both of these events occurring in the same week is a little unnerving.

“It’s a little concerning where multiple incidents come on on a short period of time here in Carmel when we’re very used to have a safe community,” Hannah said.

CBS4 reached out to Carmel Police asking if they have determined a motive for the shooting, what Shoaga was doing out at that time, and for any additional details on how the victim was shot. We have not heard back.