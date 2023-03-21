COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man and woman have been arrested on felony charges for possessing and distributing controlled substances.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near U.S. 31 and Hawcreek Boulevard. During the stop, officers were alerted to the possible presence of narcotics by a police service dog.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to officers finding marijuana, digital scales and multiple plastic bags. Suboxone pills and several counterfeit $100 bills were also located inside the vehicle.

The passengers, identified as 35-year-old Dante Gooch and 32-year-old Kylia Turner, were placed under arrest and brought to the Bartholomew County Jail. Turner allegedly refused to cooperate with jail employees, according to CPD, who were attempting to conduct a search as part of the book-in protocol.

Turner was subsequently brought to Columbus Regional Hospital where two search warrants were processed. One ounce of heroin was retrieved from her body.

Gooch is facing the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class C Misdemeanor)

Operating Without Receiving a License (Class C Misdemeanor), Bartholomew County Warrant

Turner is facing the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 3 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony),

Counterfeiting (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)