Indianapolis installing mural to honor Hoosier celebrity

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding a new mural to one of its buildings to honor one of our state’s first national celebrities.

The mural will honor Marshall Taylor, an African American cyclist from the 19th century. He is also known as Major Taylor. He is the namesake of the cycling track on the near northwest side.

Major Taylor was born and raised in Indianapolis and went on to hold several world records for cycling. His painting will be the first to go up for the Bicentennial Legends Mural Project.

The Arts Council of Indianapolis and Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement together, believing Taylor is an inspiration. Not only in sports, but in ideals of equity and fairness.

“Major Taylor faced hardship, prejudice, bigotry, segregation. Despite the many barriers society put in front of him, he achieved a global level of renown,” Mayor Hogsett said.

The mural is replacing “the runners” on the side of the Barnes and Thornburg building.