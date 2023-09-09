INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis influencer was remembered Saturday night by his family, friends and local entertainers. Michael Chappel Jr., also known as Mike Treez, was shot and killed over Labor Day weekend.

Loved ones of Treez said gathering at Belmont Beach in a pop-up park he co-founded was the perfect way to celebrate his life and memorialize his impact.

“Treez was a very valuable piece of the music industry here in Indianapolis,” Treez’s longtime friend and colleague Corey Sanders said.

Treez’s loved ones said that, even in a city as large as Indianapolis, he never knew a stranger. He considered everyone a friend.

“This man was an advocate for peace out here,” Sanders said. “He never had a problem with anybody.”

Sanders worked with Treez on Stop Beefin’ Radio. Sanders called the audio show “a podcast where we put on local rappers and stuff from around the city to help them gain exposure.”

In addition to his influence in local entertainment, Treez was also know for his peaceful, non-violent messaging.

“This is what he was about — peace, love and loyalty,” said Treez’s friend Anthony Willis. “It’s so unfortunate that he had to pass in this situation.”

Another man and a woman were also shot when Treez was killed. Police said they were standing outside talking before the shooting took place.

“This is the most senseless killing ever to us,” Sanders said. “He was an advocate here for the community.”

Treez was also passionate about his work with the Urban League and enjoyed running food drives.

“I never met my father, but (Treez) was definitely a father figure to me,” Willis said. “Somebody I would call if I needed anything.”

Treez’s family and friends are left wondering how and why something like this could have happened.

“All the killing here in Indianapolis, this stuff has gotten out of control,” Sanders said. “So, people really need to wake up and act like they have some sense.”

IMPD detectives are still piecing together what happened the night Treez was killed. Officials said they have reason to believe the shooting was targeted. The two other people who were shot survived in incident.