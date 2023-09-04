DIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured and one other was killed in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The man killed in the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of West 37th Street, has been identified by his family as Mike Treez — a widely-known community influencer.

Treez was a prominent member of the Indianapolis entertainment community that wore many hats. On his LinkedIn page, Treez wrote that he worked a wide array of jobs in the industry, including consultant, disc jockey, host, producer, vocalist, manager, promoter and roadie.

“Mike was Mike,” Treez’s friend Teddrick Hardy said. “Mike was a person that was going to help you when you were in need. Mike was going to get the job done. Really, he was a good person to talk to at any time.”

Treez was also one of the hosts of the audio show “Stop Beefin’ Radio.” One of the main themes of the show was conflict resolution.

“He does have a huge impact on people,” said Monique “Christell” Andrews, Treez’s wife of just over a year. “He helps, he helps as much as he can. If you met him, he would always leave you with words of wisdom — always trying to teach and preach. (He was) just a bigger-than-life type person.”

Treez’s daughter, Ebony Chappel, said it was easy to see the impact he had on people when he was out in the community. She added that he seldom went anywhere without running into at least one person he knew.

“My father meant a lot of things to a lot of people,” Ebony Chappel said. “He always tried to improve the environment and the people around him.

“Growing up, when I would go places with my dad, we couldn’t go a couple steps without him running into somebody he knew. It’s amazing to see the outpouring of love and support from the community, and people just talking about how much he met to them. I know that he’s happy to know that he impacted so many people.”

IMPD is still investigating the events that led to Treez’s death. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact detective Ronald Sayles at (317) 327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at (317) 262-8477, via the P3tips mobile app or at www.CrimeTips.org.