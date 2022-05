The Indianapolis Indians are back at Victory Field for the 2022 season. This summer, you’ll be able to see 18 regular season Indians games on The Dot. Below you’ll find the full summer schedule for the Indians. To learn more, click here.

In 2018, the Indians were named Ballpark Digest’s Team of the Year. According to the Indians Media Guide, the Indians were chosen for a focus on fans, their ballpark, and strong support from Central Indiana.