Indianapolis Indians donate $2K to Riley to honor pitchers who lost their mothers to cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians donated $2,000 to the Riley Children’s Cancer Center this Mother’s Day in support of Indians pitchers Geoff Hartlieb and Cody Ponce, who both lost their mothers to cancer.

Hartlieb’s mother, Wendy, passed away from lung cancer in April of 2015, and Ponce’s mother, Jennifer, died in December of 2017 from Stage 4 brain cancer.

The Indians say $1,000 went to programs related to mothers of children undergoing cancer treatment in honor of Hartlieb, and another $1,000 went toward brain cancer research in honor of Ponce.

Those who wish to join in donation efforts can do so by clicking here.

“As we celebrate moms across the country, our organization understands that Mother’s Day can be uplifting for some and a day of remembrance for others,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. “Both Cody and Geoff are great competitors for us on the field, and we know their moms are with them every step of the way. We are honored to support them as they collectively wanted to bring awareness to cancer research.”

Additionally, the Indians say Hartlieb and Ponce will donate their own autographed Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms and cleats to two families who have children undergoing treatment at the Riley Children’s Cancer Center.