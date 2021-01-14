Indianapolis hosts events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrations to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continue in Indianapolis Thursday.

There will be a special virtual event to honor current civil rights leaders here in the Hoosier state. Click here for more information.

A commemorative wreath is now laying at Monument Circle in downtown Indy to remember the civil rights activist for his tremendous service. It was placed there during a ceremony Wednesday night.

There will be a special light presentation honoring Dr. King following the signature salute every night at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. until January 18.

The virtual celebration at noon on Thursday will feature Governor Eric Holcomb and other elected officials to honor Dr. King and also present awards to Hoosier civil rights leaders for their contributions to the state. The program’s keynote speaker will be Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church.

“The dream endures. We want to continue to honor Dr King and we know even with the things that are happening even with today we know that we need to honor Dr. King even more now than ever so that people understand the dream still endures. It’s still goes forward. Dr. King has done some great things for us,” said Indiana Civil Rights Commission Executive Director Gregory Wilson.

The awards are:

Freedom Award to Tamika Catchings – Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, Indiana Fever, Indianapolis

Chairman’s Award to Robin E. Winston – President, The Winston/Terrell Group, Indianapolis

Trailblazer Award to Shirley Weatherly – Founding Member, Medical Committee for Human Rights, retired, Anderson

Civil Rights Champion Award to George Guy – Executive Director, Fort Wayne Housing Authority, Fort Wayne

The hope is that it will highlight that there is still good being done in the world despite the hard times many have faced.

“Sometimes we think about what’s happening and wonder is there anything positive going on? It’s lots of positive things going on,” Wilson said.

“There’s a lot of people who are going work that has an effect on us as a whole. And this is about coming together. This is about moving ourselves forward as a country.”

“A lot of people who might feel hopeless sometimes, they can hold on to that dream. They can hold on to what Dr. King was trying to make a way for,” Wilson said.

“That’s why we have a lot of young people involved in our program. Because the youth are our future. They’re going to be the difference makers.”

There is usually a day of service on the actual holiday for Dr. King, but unfortunately this year due to COVID–19 that has been postponed. Organizers hope to be able to do it in the summer.

Instead, they ask people to think about how they can make a difference on their own to honor Dr. King.