Indianapolis hoping to reduce violent crime through city-wide campaign

After a disturbing trend in gun violence, a local group is asking you to help “stand together for a safer Indianapolis.”

The city-wide campaign hopes to reduce violent crimes in the city by showing the impact and addressing root causes of crime. The outreach effort will include PSAs, poster, events and support services throughout Indianapolis. Organizers are looking for the community to help make it work.

“We’re reaching out to the total community, whether you belong to an organization or you’re an individual, to come alongside of us and help us in this effort,” said Matthew Steward, Stewards Speakers president.

The campaign starts on July first and will last six months. If you wish to help, you can email Steward at Matthew.Steward@Indy.Gov.