Indianapolis homicides already on par with beginning of December 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — As we near the end of October, Indianapolis is already seeing the number of homicides it faced near the end of a historically high year.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported the death of a woman in the 900 block of North Pershing Avenue. Her death was the 224th homicide for the year in Indianapolis.

In comparison, at this point in 2020, Indianapolis had not yet broken 200 homicides for the year, a milestone Indianapolis reached by Dylan McGinnis’s October 1 shooting death at 11th and Oxford.

Police arrested 23-year-old Travis Lang in connection with his involvement in the case.

Indianapolis did not reach 224 homicides for the year until December 1, 2020, when Adam Sayers was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Indy’s east side.

In that case, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Earon Ervin Jr. lured Sayers to an apartment building under the guise of prostitution before attempting to rob him. Police say Ervin ended up fatally shooting Sayers before stealing his money.

Indianapolis continues to see an elevated homicide rate, partially due to the number of multiple homicides that have taken place.

An Associated Press analysis shows Indianapolis has seen 4 mass homicide events so far in 2021, more than it has seen in 2008 to 2020 combined.

The number of victims in each mass homicide is also matching, or higher than the number of victims to mass homicides, with the exception of 2006, when Indianapolis saw its last deadliest mass homicide when Desmond Turner and James Stewart shot and killed seven family members in an attempted robbery and burglary at a home.

Indianapolis city leaders hope to combat violent crime with a mix of improving technology for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, community anti-violence groups, expanding mental health resources and adding 100 officers to IMPD.

Residents can also play a role in reducing crime and the fear of crime in their community. Councillor Zach Adamson from City-County District 17 recommends people get involved in organizations in their neighborhoods such as CrimeWatch.

This program helps citizens reduce crime and the fear of crime in their community through neighborhood block clubs and educational programs. For more information about setting up a neighborhood block club and learn crime prevention techniques, visit the IMPD website.