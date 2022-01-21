Indianapolis Home Show returns for 100th year

The Indianapolis Home Show is returning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The home show is returning for their 100th year, and they’re going big!

You can tour the Fischer Homes’ “Build Centerpiece Home,” meet HGTV stars, go shopping at the marketplace and talk with contractors about designing your own home.

Event organizers say it’s good to be back after the pandemic canceled last year’s event.

“We’re super excited to be back this year,” said show manager, Laura Groninger. “The vendors have done a beautiful job. The exhibitors have gorgeous exhibits. We have fun features for everybody to come and see. The centerpiece home is always a huge hit. And it’s pretty much the star of the show.”

“You can come in to kind of see what’s new and happening in the future here in the Indianapolis market as well,” Groninger added.

Event organizers say there’s something for everyone!

The Indianapolis Home Show runs Friday until Sunday, January 30th.

Tickets are 15 dollars for adults and free for kids 5 and under. We have a special discount code for our viewers. Click here.

Indianapolis Home Show hours

January 21-30

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.