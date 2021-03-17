Indianapolis home riddled with gunfire, family believes they were targeted my mistake

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is living in fear after someone shot up their house this week.

The victim’s family bought the home in late November and they insist they’ve been targeted by mistake.

Early Tuesday morning bullets broke the glass on the front windows of a home in the 1900 block of Lawrence Street on Indy’s near northeast side, shattering the peace of mind of the family that lives inside.

“It’s very scary. It’s scary because my son works hard. He’s not a street kid. He doesn’t have any enemies,” said Patricia Stewart.

Patricia’s son, who has no criminal history, lives in the home with his wife and two-year-old daughter and was awakened by the sound of gunfire Tuesday.

Patricia insists the bullets were not meant for her family, but for the homes previous owner.

“This has nothing to do with my son. He just purchased this home 4 months ago. Whoever the previous owners are, it’s their baggage they left on the porch,” said Stewart.

In fact, police reports show starting in 2019, the home was repeatedly the target of gunfire under the previous owner. The most recent shooting took place last October, one month before it was sold to Patricia’s son.

“My son wasn’t aware of that until he talked to the neighbors. He just moved into the home blindly not knowing the home had been shot up before a couple of times,” said Stewart.

Fortunately, no one got hurt in the gunfire this week.

The family does have security cameras on the home. They also plan to install a large sign outside the home informing the unknown gunmen to stop shooting before an innocent person gets killed.

“You’re not shooting at the right family. You’re shooting at the house, but you’re shooting at the wrong family,” said Stewart. “They need to stop the violence and think about what they’re doing.”

No arrests were made in the case and police don’t have any description of a suspect to release, but anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.