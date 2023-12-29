INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were safely evacuated from a residence engulfed in smoke in Castleton Friday night.

According to an Indianapolis Fire Department Facebook post, “electrical” may have caused a fire at 8092 Heyward Dr. IFD reported that working alarms in the home activated and two adults and two children evacuated the two-story structure.

Firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke emanating from the home and fire visible from the garage. IFD indicated that crews brought the fire under control in 50 minutes. Firefighters initially responded to the scene at 5:33 p.m.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Eight people were checked out by medics at the scene — four of whom were neighbors that briefly entered the burning structure to assist evacuees. IFD reported that medics released all eight people they checked out.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. IFD reported that no firefighters were injured during the incident.