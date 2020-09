INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis will remember those lost on 9/11 19 years ago during a memorial mass downtown.

The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and is expected to end around 11:30 a.m. outside Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Local 416 at 748 Massachusetts Ave. We’ll provide a livestream of it in this story.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief Ernest Malone, Local 416 President Frank Harris and other local officials will be attending.