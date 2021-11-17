Indianapolis getting another Chick-fil-A location

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents on Indianapolis’ east side will soon be able to get their Chick-fil-A fix without having to drive across town.

A Chick-fil-A representative confirms the chain restaurant will be opening a location at 9961 E Washington Street in early 2022.

The restaurant will be taking the location of a former Boston Market in the Cherry Tree Plaza strip mall. The former Boston Market has already been torn down and construction is ongoing for the Chick-fil-A location.

An exact opening date has not been set as of the time of this report. CBS4 Indy reached out to Chick-fil-A to inquire when people can start applying for the location. We will update this story when we hear back.