Indianapolis GenCon moved to September, hybrid events announced

INDIANAPOLIS––GenCon announced Wednesday that the 2021 convention originally planned for August 5th-8th in Indianapolis has been rescheduled to September 16-19, 2021.

In a press release, GenCon said it is announcing plans for a hybrid slate of concurrent in-person and online experiences, including the rescheduled convention.

“We believe this is the best approach both to meet the many challenges of the moment and to explore possibilities for the future” said a spokesperson.

According to GenCon, they hope to safely include the largest number of people as possible by offering a flexible range of opportunities to participate and adapt to September conditions.

The convention expects the in-person Indianapolis event will have capped attendance as well as a modified format, including from-home online events and livestreaming, along with pop-ups at local game stores.

More from the GenCon press release:

With the rollout of effective vaccines, we look forward to an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and an eventual return to normal convention conditions, but the timeline is far from certain. In consultation with public health experts and local partners, with community feedback in mind, and with cautious optimism, we are moving forward with planning while maintaining the ability to shift course as needed to meet the requirements of changing conditions. Convention planning happens on a long timeline, and we appreciate your continued patience as we tread these murky waters. By postponing our dates and expanding our approach, we hope to provide you with the best experience we can this year. With so many pieces in motion, we aren’t yet announcing dates for badge, hotel, and event registration, but we will announce those decisions soon as we advance to the next stages of planning.