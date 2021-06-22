Indianapolis food pantry in need of increased donations

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis food pantry is asking the community for help as they are falling short of donation needs.

No Questions Asked Food Pantry says they are falling well short of donation needs. Katrina Laflin, a volunteer at No Questions Asked Food Pantry said when she came in Tuesday morning, the shelves were bare.

With children out of schools for summer vacation, and the effects of the pandemic still being felt, the number of people needing food is even higher this year.

“We do see an influx of donations around the holidays, which we are extremely grateful for but people are hungry 365 days out of the year and we don’t see a slow down. In fact in the summer time, we actually see more of a need because many children are out of school,” Laflin said.

Along with the need for donations, Laflin said the pantry is in need of delivery drivers.

“We have a number of people who requested deliveries who will not be getting food today because we just don’t have anyone to take it to them,” Laflin said.

No Questions Asked serves anyone who needs food without requiring any form of ID or letter from a caseworker. They provide service on Monday, Thursday and Saturday from noon-2p.m. out of The Church Within, located at 1125 Spruce Street in Indianapolis.

The organization is looking for a permanent space that it can operate out of. Ideally, the space would be a former restaurant that has a kitchen.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the organization’s Amazon wishlist. People interested in delivering can sign up on the organization’s SignUpGenius site. Anyone with leads on a permanent location can contact the organization through its Facebook page.

