Indianapolis first responders shop for children in need

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department went shopping Monday morning to help families in need.

In separate Clothe-A-Child programs, members of the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department helped provide presents and necessary items for 80-90 children in the Indianapolis area.

During IMPD’s event Monday, officers picked out families in their district that they thought could use some help. After getting their list, officers went shopping to help provide 30-40 families. IMPD says this is an important part of their service as officers.

“People think like you know you arrest people and you catch the bad guys and it’s just a whole bunch of force but a lot of times we’re out here really trying to help people,” said Sgt. Tamar Harper with the IMPD East District.

In the Indianapolis Fire Department’s event, they spent the morning with 50 area children, eating breakfast, shopping for clothes and visiting with Santa.

The department said many firefighters have family members that join them for the event, teaching their children about the value of helping others.

IMPD’s program is funded through private donations from people and individuals. The IFD program is funded through private gifts and the Fill the Bell Program.

People can help fund the 2022 IMPD Clothe a Child program through the Indy Public Safety Foundation website.

Firefighters will be at Castleton Square Mall through December 23 raising money for the 2022 program. People can also visit the Fill the Bell website to donate, or by visiting the following locations.

Donate in-person at the Firefighters Union Hall at the fill the bell engine location – 748 Massachusetts Ave

Donate in-person at IFD Headquarters at the fill the bell engine location – 955 Ft. Wayne Ave

Donate directly to the Fill-the Bell account at the Firefighters Credit Union – 726 Massachusetts Ave

Donate in-person at Castleton Square Mall. Dec. 10-23 10 am – 8 pm daily – inside – in front of Macy’s