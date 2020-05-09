Indianapolis family without a home after vehicle crashes into wall

INDIANAPOLIS– Three people were sent to the hospital with one still hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into their home early Saturday morning.

The Poindexter family says the crash happened in the early-morning hours. They claim a marked police vehicle crashed into their home, destroying a load-bearing wall.

John, Chris and Adam Poindexter went to the hospital because of the crash, with the family telling us that John is still hospitalized with head trauma from the home being pushed into his head and body.

The family also tells us that they can’t stay at the home, with the gas and electricity being shut off.

We have reached out to the IMPD to confirm if an officer was involved with the crash, but so far they have not responded to our messages. However, the family provided footage of the crash with what appears to be a police vehicle being towed out of the home.

Photo provided by Courtney Poindexter

We will provide updates as they become available.