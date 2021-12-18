Indianapolis family has wheelchair accessible vehicle stolen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is asking for your help after someone stole their wheelchair accessible vehicle.

Gabriel is 13-years-old and battles a disorder that affects his joints and muscles. His family tells us, while he was in the hospital, someone stole their wheelchair accessible vehicle. Garbriel and his family depended on that vehicle to help make life a little easier for them all.

The family is trying to raise $8,500 to help replace the vehicle. You can go here to help them out.

A police report has been filed by the family.