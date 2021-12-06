Indianapolis family donates 2,000 books to local NICUs

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family donated more than 2,000 books to local Neonatal Intensive Care Units or NICUs Monday.

We told you about Shecara and Thomas Reives back in November when they began a book drive for local area hospitals. Their son Carmine spent 165 days in the NICU, so they wanted to help other families going through this over the holidays.

Last year they donated about 1,500 books. The Reives say giving these books is a little act that can make a big difference to these families.

“The NICU can be a really lonely place for families especially around the holiday season and for families no matter if you’re here for a week or you know 6 months like we were,” said Shecara Squires Reives. “I think it’s important to maintain some type of family and community and so it was really special for us to be able to give back to those families.”

Even though this book drive is over, hospitals and local NICUs will still be taking donations for the holidays. Riley, for example, has a wish list up on its website with gifts you can buy and have shipped to the hospital for families.