Indianapolis facilities take precautions for spread of coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in Indiana, but as thousands travel to The Circle City for conventions and sporting events, organizers are taking precautions.

Right now, Visit Indy said no events have been canceled as a result of the virus, but facilities are encouraging people to wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus and the flu.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association has been working hand-in-hand with the health department to keep everyone safe.

“This is a very serious issue, obviously, but so is the common flu, and this is transmitted today not by food at all. It is human contact,” said Patrick Tamm, president/CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The CDC estimates anywhere between 18,000 to 46,000 people have died from the flu in the last five months.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Convention Center said they already have preventative measures in place to prevent respiratory infections for the more than 700 conventions planned for this year.

Those measures include sanitizing surfaces, reminding people to cover their face while coughing or sneezing and providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently.

“We have to be diligent in terms of hand washing. We need to be diligent in terms of cleaning any surfaces, table surfaces, prep kitchen, all kitchen appliances, handles and bathrooms. All things we need to do regardless,” Tamm said.

The convention center wants people to know the health and safety of their visitors are a top priority.

They will keep watching the coronavirus and follow guidelines issued from the health department.

