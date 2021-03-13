Indianapolis EMS hiring EMT trainees, providing paid training

INDIANAPOLIS — A new EMT training program is providing more career opportunities in the health care field.

Indianapolis EMS is hiring people to go through an accelerated EMT training. Over a 10-week course, participants will get nationally certified as an EMT and then start working on an ambulance in their local community.

Officials say no experience is necessary and participants will be paid full-time with benefits to take the class.

“What we’re doing is taking all of that and compressing it to be a Monday-Friday, 9-5 job for the duration of the classroom,” said Brian Van Bokkelen, public affairs manager for Indianapolis EMS. “Your job is going to become an EMT and we’re going to pay you to do that.”

Trainees must be 18 years old or older and have a high school diploma or GED. A driving record screen and criminal background check will be completed as part of the hiring process.

Applications for the program are open until April 11th. Indianapolis EMS is hosting three info sessions to go over more details. The information sessions will be hosted on March 18 at 4 p.m., March 23 at 6 p.m., and March 31 at 4 p.m.

For more information, including how to register, visit https://indyems.org/employment/.