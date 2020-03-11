Indianapolis Eli Lilly employee confirmed coronavirus case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis employee for Eli Lilly has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The company confirms the employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19. So far, the Indiana State Department of Health says there are six confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. It is unclear if this case is among the cases counted by the department.

On Sunday, Eli Lilly and Company asked their employees to work from home, if possible. The company also asked employees to restrict travel within the United States.

Eli Lilly said there is no timeline for how long employees will be asked to work from home. The company will continue to monitor the situation, they said, and adjust their plans as necessary.

The first confirmed case in Indiana was announced on Friday in Marion County. Since then, there have been two confirmed cases in Hendricks County and one case in Noble County.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

