INDIANAPOLIS — With warm, dry weather expected for most of the week, Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) crews are out in full force to tackle potholes across the city.

In the last week, DPW crews were able to fill 11,341 potholes across the city, resolving 1,343 service requests. During this period of warm weather, the department has 75 crews ready to tackle more potholes across the city. This includes pothole patching in the following locations:

3400 – 5600 blocks of N Arlington Avenue

3200 – 5600 blocks of N Emerson Avenue

700 – 2000 blocks of E 42nd Avenue

4500 – 6000 blocks of E 10th Avenue

7000 – 7700 blocks of Pendleton Pike

10000 – 11900 blocks of Maze Road

1100 – 10800 blocks of E Thompson Road

1000 – 9000 blocks of Madison Avenue

00 – 9300 blocks of W 10th Street

9700 – 9500 blocks of Township Line Road

8600 – 8900 blocks of Robbins Road

6550 – 6700 blocks of Amick Way

8600 – 9300 blocks of Purdue Road

3500 – 4150 blocks of Vincennes Road

1400 – 2400 blocks of Emily Drive

1600 – 9500 blocks of Lafayette Road

After patching these areas, the department said crews will move to additional locations guided by data collected from residents.

The Street Maintenance Team is also continuing to strip-patch a large segment of North Meridian Street between 54th Street and 96th Street. Two contractors will join in to strip-patch other segments across the county this week including:

Prospect Street, from Mitthoeffer to Carroll roads

Five Points Road, from Thompson Road to Edgewood Avenue

Lynhurst Drive, from Washington Avenue to Rockville Road

W. Morris Street, from Quemetec to Countryside drives

Michigan Sreet, from I-65 Off Ramp to Indiana Avenue

23rd Street, from Ralston to Hillside avenues

Fall Creek Parkway N Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street

Guilford Avenue, from 62nd to 56th streets

86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line

People can submit requests of places for crews to fix through the Indy Pothole Viewer, RequestIndy app, or the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.