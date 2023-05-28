INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives think Lamar Ball pulled the trigger on the night of June 28, 2021, when Eric Colvin and Justice Wills were found shot to death in a car that rolled into a pole at an eastside apartment complex.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and LAPD in Los Angeles last week on double murder charges that were filed in October of last year.

”Personally for myself, just the way things were going in the city, with the amount of gunshot victims and homicides, I knew that it would take some time,” said Antwan Wills, the brother of Justice. “My biggest fear is that it would get put on the back burner because of everything else that kept happening.”

Wills and Colvin were homicide victims #120 & #121 during a year when IMPD investigated a record 272 homicides.

”The gun violence just is an everyday thing, even if it’s not here specifically, its something that you hear about on the news daily,” said Antwan.

The charges against Ball were unsealed on the day of his arrest last week though Justice’s family had received tips almost from the start of the investigation.

”It got back that it potentially could’ve been Lamar Ball and when we were asked if we knew who that was, none of us knew who that was,” said Antwan. ”My brother received a text message from his friend asking him, ‘Hey, I’ll give you 20 bucks if you take me over to my friend’s house.’ And my brother was, ‘Okay, I can do that.’ And when they pulled up, they were both shot on arrival.”

The family continues to raise money for a reward that leads to a murder conviction.

It hopes to establish a basketball court at a park in Justice’s name.

”I just want everyone to treat each other like humans and be civil,” said Antwan. “Even if you get into a disagreement with someone, that’s no reason to take their life.”