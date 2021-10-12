Indianapolis Department of Public Works highlights preparation for snow season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) unveiled the names of four new snow trucks Tuesday as they highlighted their preparations for the upcoming snowy season.

The new trucks were named as submitted and voted on by the community. The winning names were Will Plower, named after NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Will Power, Larry Brrrrrd, named after the basketball coach Lary Bird, Buzz Iceclear, named after the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, and Blizzard Wizard.

Photo//DPW

The department said Will Power sent along a video thanking the residents of Indianapolis for the comical honor.

Video provided by Indy DPW

Along with the names of the new snow trucks, the department highlighted some of the work that has been going into making sure the winter season runs smoothly.

Indy DPW reports that Indy Snow Force has 12,500 tons of salt on hand ready to make roads safer and keep residents moving.

The department is also hiring for various full-time positions, including positions that involve driving snow trucks. The department is holding an event to hire people with CDL licenses on October 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garfield Park Family Center. More info on open positions can be found at joinDPW.indy.gov.