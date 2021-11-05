Indianapolis Cultural Trail expanding for the first time since its opening

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders broke ground at the Indianapolis Cultural Trail on Friday, announcing that construction of the trail’s expansion will begin later in the month to better connect the cultural districts and neighborhoods along the downtown stretch.

“Residents and visitors alike are going to have an easier, a safer and a more beautiful path to travel as they enjoy the wider downtown area,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

This is the first expansion to the trail since its opening in 2013.

“The additional two miles will bring landscaping, public art and beautiful connection to our city, our cultural districts and our neighborhoods along Indiana Avenue, 10th street and right here, along South Street,” said Kären Haley, executive director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. “When the cultural trail is expanded and we’re here celebrating a year and a half from now, it will be a much improved, a much more pedestrian-friendly, a much more beautiful place to walk, to bike, to stroll, to roll, to live and to work to play.”

The groundbreaking celebrations are taking place outside the Indianapolis Urban League on Indiana Avenue. It has food, drink and live music until 6 p.m. when it’s finished.

The project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2023.