Indianapolis creatives present ‘Art on Sneakers’ competition for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indianapolis creative companies are teaming up for an “Art on Sneakers” competition this weekend.

According to a news release, PATTERN is a fashionable growth accelerator for the Indianapolis creative economy, and MARTK’d is a platform that uses art and sneakers as an engagement tool to connect communities and cultures.

The two groups hope to give local artists an opportunity to design sneakers in a real-time design competition.

Artists will be judged by a panel of experts featuring style blogger Kiarra Logan, former Pacer Fred Jones, artist Aaron Scamihorn, and former Colts’ player Tyjuan Hagler.

The event also features a fireside chat with Colts’ Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Brian Richardson.

The winner will receive an opportunity to create ten pairs of custom sneakers for PUMA and Finish Line, as well as a scholarship to a Yellowbrick.co educational program of their choice.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration to compete is required, and limited tickets are available due to social distancing requirements. Click here to register.

April 3 • 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Circle Center Mall (Level 2 by Bath & Body Works) 49 W Maryland St.

2:00 p.m. Doors open to the public

2:30 – 3 p.m. – Introduction of artists

3 – 4 p.m. – Artists Activation

4 – 5 p.m. – Judging and special performance by Alkemy Dance Collective

5 – 5:30 p.m. – Winner Announced and Closing remarks

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Sneakers displayed and Networking opportunity