INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts continue to invest in their special teams room.

The team signed Luke Rhodes to four-year extension Friday that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid longsnapper. His agent, Evan Brennan, confirmed the deal is worth $6.465 million with $2.5 million guaranteed.

Rhodes’ extension moves him past New Orleans’ Zach Wood (four years, $6.31 million) and New England’s Joe Cardona (four years, $6.3 million).

It marks the second time in his seven-year career Rhodes has been the league’s highest-paid at his position. He signed a four-year, $4.85 million extension in June 2019.

That’s quite a journey for a productive linebacker out of William & Mary who was signed to the Colts’ practice squad in October 2016. Rhodes entered the NFL with Tampa Bay as an undrafted rookie in May 2016.

He’s appeared in 101 games, the last 97 as the team’s longsnapper. Rhodes was named first-team All-Pro in 2021, second-team All-Pro in ’20 and selected to the ’21 Pro Bowl.

The extension is the second hefty investment in special teams this season by general manager Chris Ballard. He made Matt Gay the NFL’s second-highest paid placekicker in March with a four-year, $22.5 million free-agent contract.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter/X at @mchappell51.