INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ Catholic chaplain is resigning.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Father Douglas Hunter announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation to the Indianapolis Colts. In the post, Hunter wrote that he decided to step down “after much prayerful consideration.”

“Serving as the chaplain for the Colts over the past several years has been an honor and a privilege,” Hunter wrote. “I have been blessed to work alongside a dedicated and passionate team of players, coaches, staff, and the best fans in the NFL, and I have been inspired by their commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

“Through our time together, I have witnessed the power of faith in action. I have seen players turn to prayer and reflection in times of triumph and adversity and have been humbled by their commitment to living out their faith in all aspects of their lives.”

In a statement, the Colts indicated that they have another chaplain on staff. Hunter announced his resignation Sunday morning.

“Father Hunter has been a fantastic counselor, mentor and friend, and we can’t thank him enough for his time and dedication to our players, coaches and staff,” the Colts statement read. “We’ll miss seeing him around our facility, but we know he will continue to do wonderful things in the church and throughout our entire community.”

In his X post, Hunter wrote that he had served as the Colts’ Catholic chaplain for “several years.”

“While I will miss my role with the Colts, I am excited to see where God takes me next,” Hunter wrote. “I will keep the Colts organization, players, coaches, staff, and fans in my prayers, and I do not doubt that the team will continue to thrive under the guidance of the new Catholic chaplain.

“Thank you for the memories, friendships, and blessings I have received through my time with the Colts. I will always cherish the moments we shared and will continue to be a loyal team supporter.”