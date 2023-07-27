INDIANAPOLIS — Illusionist Criss Angel and a band featuring musicians who have played with R.E.M., Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Reba McEntire are headlining the Colts Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, the owner and chief executive officer of the team, announced Thursday that the concert will be from 4-11 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Ave. in Indianapolis.

The event, while free and open to the public, does require tickets. Reservations will be available on the Colts website, as well as on the Jim Irsay Collection website. The release said that the tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I am just a steward of the Horseshoe and this collection, so it’s my job to share them with the world and bring a little bit of joy into people’s lives, whether that’s on the football field, in the community or at events like the Colts Kickoff Concert,” Irsay said in the release. “This is our chance to say thank you to Colts fans and to give everyone a night of togetherness and great music. This is also our way of celebrating and giving back to the arts, which provide so much to us as a society and as human beings.”

The Jim Irsay Band will headline the concert, featuring the following musicians, as well as some special guest performers that are expected to be announced soon:

Kenny Aronoff, drums (has played with Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan);

Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy nominee);

Tom Bukovac, guitar (has played on more than 700 albums with major artists);

Mike Mills, bass and vocals (founding member of R.E.M.);

Danny Nucci, guitar, saxophone and vocals (actor from “Titanic,” and “The Rock”);

Michael Ramos, keyboards (has played with John Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon);

Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (has played with Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John);

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy nominee);

Mike Wanchic, guitar (has played with John Mellencamp).

The concert will include an exhibition from Irsay’s collection, including guitars and instruments from artists including Prince, Jerry Garcia, John Coltrane and The Edge. The collection also includes artifacts from American history and popular culture as well as Colts artifacts and memorabilia.