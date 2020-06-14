Indianapolis City-County Building to reopen in-part Monday for criminal court appearances, police services

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Building will partially reopen beginning Monday for criminal court appearances and police services as part of Marion County’s Phase 4 re-opening announced by Mayor Joe Hogsett last Thursday.

All other city and county agencies will reopen June 22. Juvenile courts will reopen July 6, and traffic court will continue to operate remotely for the foreseeable future, according to the mayor’s office.

Entrances to the City-County Building — located at 200 East Washington Street — will have security checkpoints at each. To speed up security checks and maintain social distancing, access to services within the building are now specific to each entrance. The designated entrances are as follows:

North – Market Street Entrance—Courts and Related Services Only

West – Delaware Street Entrance—Alternate Courts Entry, Family Services and Election Services

South – Washington Street Entrance— Police Services, All Other Public Services, Appointments and Employee Guests

The mayor’s office says those participating in court proceedings should check their case status at mycase.in.gov before coming to the City-County Building. Participants can also email their court at their court’s specific email address found at courts.indy.gov if they have any questions.

Face coverings are required for everyone entering the building and will be provided. Visitors must also comply with floor markers to maintain a social distance of six feet while waiting at the security checkpoint.

“Because of social distancing, the line for security may extend outside of the building at times. The line will be clearly marked at each entrance,” said City-County Controller Ken Clark. “We also have ADA access at each entrance and those who need additional assistance will be able to skip the line.”