Indianapolis Children’s Museum to host free vaccine clinic Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children’s Museum will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, January 6.

The Children’s Museum is partnering with Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health to give free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as free flu shots, to the public. The clinic is walk-ins only.

The clinic will run from 4-8 p.m. Admission to the museum is not required, however, it’s offered during $6 First Thursday Night for those who may want to take advantage of the monthly discount event.

The specific vaccinations provided include:

· Pfizer shots for children 5-11 years old

· Pfizer shots for adolescents and adults 12 years old and older

· Pfizer booster shots for anyone eligible 16 years old and older

· Influenza (flu) vaccine for anyone 6 months and older

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination will be required to wait 15 minutes afterward in case there is a reaction. The museum will provide space with activities in the infoZone, located on Level 2.

A face covering that covers both the nose and mouth will be required at the clinic.