Indianapolis canal goes orange for Multiple Sclerosis awareness

INDIANAPOLIS — Part of the Indianapolis downtown canal was turned orange Wednesday to raise awareness for Hoosiers affected by multiple sclerosis.

This ties into events surrounding World Multiple Sclerosis Day, which was on Sunday. The latest report from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society shows nearly 1 million people in the U.S. have MS.

“It’s a great way to bring attention not only to what we’re doing locally for MS but nationally as well, it was World MS Day on Sunday, May 30th, so this was our way of recognizing it locally,” said Lance Oxley,

IN, KY, TN board of trustee member for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

On June 18th, the Indiana chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host a gala at the Biltwell Event Center on the near west side, raising money for research, with former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the honorary chairman.

“The city is always looking to help all of our residents in every way possible, and I think just supporting research, supporting the organizations that are here in the city and the state, that’s what we’re all about and making sure we connect folks to the resources they need,” said Judith Thomas, deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement for the City of Indianapolis.

The Gala has three goals, consisting of raising money for MS research, increasing awareness and engaging others to become involved. The event is sold out.