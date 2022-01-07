Indianapolis BMV Ameriplex branch closing in April

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents only have a few more months to use the Ameriplex BMV branch before it closes for good.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a plan to close the Indianapolis Ameriplex branch located at 7811 Milhouse Road as of April 1, 2022.

Commissioner Peter L. Lacy said the decision came after a review of resident feedback during a recent public hearing and an assessment of branch activity,

“During the public hearing, I had the opportunity to speak with several residents and appreciate their passion for their community,” said Commissioner Lacy. “These closures are not easy decisions, but this change will enable us to more effectively use state resources by reassigning all team members to alternative branches while continuing the great government service residents deserve.”

After the branch closes, residents can visit other locations within a 19-mile radius including nearby Plainfield, Indy West, South Meridian, Beech Grove, Madison Avenue, Danville, and Brownsburg branches.

Several of these locations house one or more BMV Connect kiosks. Over a dozen key BMV transactions can be completed 24-hours a day, 7 days a week through BMV Connect.