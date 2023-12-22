INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and public services and businesses in Indianapolis have announced adjusted hours to allow their employees to celebrate.
Here is a 2023-24 holiday hours guide for residents in Indianapolis and its surrounding communities:
Kroger
- Dec. 24: Reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 31: Stores will operate as normal
- Jan. 1: Stores will operate as normal
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
- Dec. 23: Closed
- Dec. 24: Closed
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 30 Closed
- Dec. 31 Closed
- Jan. 1: Closed
IndyGo
- Dec. 24: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on normal schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center and Care Center Desk open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively
- Dec. 25: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on Sunday schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center and Care Center Desk open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively
- Dec. 31: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on normal schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Care Center Desk closed
- Jan. 1: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on Sunday schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center and Care Center Desk will both operate on regular schedules
Indy Public Libraries
- Dec. 24: All locations closed
- Dec. 25: All locations closed
- Dec. 26: All locations closed
- Dec. 31: All locations closed
- Jan. 1: All locations closed
United States Postal Service
- Dec. 24: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up
- Dec. 25: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up
- Dec. 31: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up
- Jan. 1: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up
Indianapolis Department of Public Works
Holiday trash pickup is on a sliding schedule because Christmas Day falls on Monday. Those that typically have their trash picked up on Mondays will instead have their garbage picked up on Tuesday.